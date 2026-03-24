Arunachal: Likor Village Shows Rising Support for Siang Project

YINGKIONG – Public support for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Upper Siang district continues to expand, with additional families from Likor village extending their consent for pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities.

According to officials, seven more families from Likor village have come forward to support the initiative, adding to the 28 families who had earlier signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 19, 2026.

The latest development reflects a gradual increase in local participation in the preliminary stages of the proposed hydropower project, which is currently undergoing feasibility assessments.

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Representing the consenting residents, Ombeng Danggen, along with members of the Project Affected Families (PAFs), submitted the updated list of supporting families to the Deputy Commissioner, Talo Jerang, at his office in Yingkiong.

Officials indicated that such submissions are part of an ongoing administrative process aimed at documenting community responses and engagement related to the PFR activities.

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The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, still in its early stages, has been witnessing varying levels of response from local communities. The ongoing consent process forms a key component of the preliminary phase, which includes technical and socio-economic assessments.

Authorities have reiterated the importance of continued dialogue with local residents to ensure that project-related developments proceed with community participation and transparency.