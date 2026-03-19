Arunachal: Likor Village Backs Siang Upper Project Survey

YINGKIONG- Support for the pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) continues to gather pace in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district, with residents of Likor village formally extending their consent on Thursday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the district administration and representatives of the village during a meeting held at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s bungalow in Yingkiong. Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang signed the agreement on behalf of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, while Ombeng Danggen represented the residents.

According to officials, 28 out of 65 households from Likor village have consented to support the pre-feasibility activities, and all 28 Project Affected Families (PAFs) signed the MoU during the meeting held at 14:15 hours on March 19, 2026.

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The programme was attended by Nodal Officer for SUMP Er. Atek Miyu, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Api Kombo, and members of the SUMP Development Committee, including Kabit Apang, Omiyang Boli, and Advocate Dubom Tekseng.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised that the MoU pertains solely to the conduct of the pre-feasibility survey and does not imply final approval of the project. He stated that the survey aims to assess the technical and environmental viability of the proposed project area.

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Jerang clarified that the future of the project will depend on the findings of the feasibility study. In the event of favourable outcomes, the proposal would undergo further rounds of consultations and deliberations. Conversely, if the findings are not supportive, the project would not proceed.

He also underscored that the process of obtaining consent is being carried out through structured consultations, awareness initiatives and transparent engagement with affected residents.

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The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, which has been under consideration for its potential in hydropower generation and flood control, has also been subject to local concerns over displacement and environmental impact.

The ongoing PFR activities are seen as an initial step in determining the project’s viability before any further administrative or policy-level decisions are taken.