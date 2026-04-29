Arunachal: Likor Village Backs Siang Project PFR Activities

YINGKIONG- In a notable development indicating growing local support for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), 63 residents from Likor village in Upper Siang district submitted their consent for the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities on Wednesday.

The consent letters were formally handed over at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Yingkiong. The submission was made by Ombeng Danggen on behalf of the villagers to Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, in the presence of representatives from the SUMP Development Committee, including Vice President Lumgeng Litin, former ABK President Tadum Libang, and members of Project Affected Families (PAFs).

With the latest addition, the number of consenting families from Likor village has reached 134. Of these, 53 families are currently residing in Yingkiong township. Officials noted that only four households are yet to provide their consent, suggesting near-unanimous support within the village for the PFR exercise.

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Speaking on the occasion, Tadum Libang commended the residents for what he described as a “courageous” decision to support a major government-led developmental initiative. The proposed SUMP, a large-scale hydropower and flood management project, has been under discussion in the region amid debates over its environmental and social implications.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang acknowledged the proactive role of the villagers and emphasised the importance of informed participation in such processes. He also briefed attendees on the scope of the PFR activities, clarifying that the current surveys are limited to assessing the project’s feasibility and are not expected to have any immediate environmental impact.

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The Pre-Feasibility Report stage is a preliminary step in large infrastructure projects, involving data collection and technical assessments before any final decision on execution is taken. Authorities reiterated that concerns raised by Project Affected Families would continue to be addressed as the process moves forward.