Arunachal:- Likha Pon Foundation celebrates it’s 5th Raising Day at Meya Village

Yachuli- Likha Pon Foundation(LPF) celebrated it’s 5th Raising Day at Meya Village in Lower Subansiri district on 7th November 2020. On this occasion a patriotic Audio Song was released. The song is sung by nyishi legendary singer Bamang Loram and is dedicated to Late Likha Pon.

The official audio released by Likha Tongum, former ZPC Lower Subansiri district, Likha Tech AGS, Arunachal Employ forum and Likha Tabo ex-ANSU General Secretary, in the presence of renowned elders from the area.

Likha Tongum, Ex- ZPC & Likha Tech, General Secretary, LWS and Likha Tabo, former GS, ANSU respectively, were grace the occasion as Chief Guest, Guest of Honour & Special Guest.

All the GBs, ex- panchayat leaders , public and well wishers of Kugitago panchayat were prsent.People present on this occasion pray for the people who are fighting against the current pandemic , Covid-19.

LPF celebrating its raising day with pride. since it’s inception in the year 2015. LPF has been doing social service and various activities.

LPF is also teaching the villagers how to stay hygienic and clean. Ways to protect and promote our traditional culture has also been shared and taught by LPF .

This occasion was witnessed by many of the villagers and Yachuli’s Forest range officer(RFO). In the end the program was ended with community peace.

