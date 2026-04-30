Arunachal: Likabali Hosts Census Meet, Project Review

LIKABALI- Ibon Tao, Director of Art & Culture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, on April 30 visited Lower Siang district to review the progress of ongoing cultural infrastructure projects and assess their implementation.

During the visit, Tao inspected the construction of Multipurpose Cultural Complexes at Bali, Nilok, and Lika villages. He reviewed both the pace and quality of work and emphasised the need for timely completion while maintaining prescribed standards. The Director also visited the War Memorial construction site at Dipa, where he interacted with engineers and officials of the executing agency, issuing directions to ensure adherence to timelines and quality benchmarks.

Highlighting the broader objective of these projects, Tao stressed the importance of developing infrastructure that aligns with the state government’s vision of promoting Arunachal Pradesh as a tourism destination. He noted that such initiatives have the potential to generate economic opportunities while preserving the cultural heritage and commemorating the contributions of freedom fighters.

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Earlier in the day, Tao also visited the Bachi Doye War Memorial construction site at Dari in Leparada district, as well as Dipa Congress at Dipa village, as part of his official tour. The visit underscores ongoing efforts to strengthen cultural infrastructure in the region.

In a separate development, a coordination meeting in connection with Census 2027 was held at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Likabali. The meeting was organised by the Office of the Sub-Divisional Census Officer, Likabali Circle, under the leadership of Jannes Mary Tayeng.

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The meeting was attended by Karbi Nyudo Taipodia, along with Gram Panchayat Chairpersons, enumerators, supervisors, and local administrative representatives, including Head Gaon Burahs (HGBs) and Gaon Burahs (GBs).

Discussions focused on preparedness for the upcoming census, with emphasis on clearly defining roles and responsibilities and ensuring coordination among stakeholders for smooth execution.

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Addressing the participants, Tayeng stressed the importance of accurate and reliable data collection, noting that census data plays a critical role in planning and development. She urged enumerators and supervisors to carry out their duties with diligence and appealed to PRI members to extend full cooperation during household surveys.

Taipodia, in his remarks, called upon residents of Likabali Circle to provide correct and complete information during the enumeration process, highlighting its significance for governance and development initiatives.

A technical session was conducted by Dakken Riba, Field Trainer, who provided detailed guidance on enumeration procedures and data collection methods to ensure efficiency and accuracy.

Officials emphasised the need for active participation from all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of Census 2027, describing it as a critical national exercise.