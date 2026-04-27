Arunachal: Likabali Gets New Customary Court Facility

LIKABALI- The Apex Customary Court Building of Lower Siang district was formally inaugurated on Monday at Likabali by Kardo Nyigyor, Deputy Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and MLA of Likabali.

The event was attended by Gobi Nyicyor, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Siang, and Bomken Basar, along with heads of departments and other officials. Members of the Lower Siang District Gaon Bura and Buri Welfare Association, including President Jamar Karlo and Secretary Geto Taba, as well as Gaon Buras and Buris from various circles, were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Nyigyor called upon Gaon Buras and Buris to ensure proper maintenance and cleanliness of the newly inaugurated building. He stressed that serious criminal cases, including molestation, rape, and other cognisable offences, should not be settled at the customary level but must be reported to the police and relevant authorities. He cautioned that any such cases handled informally without official knowledge could attract legal consequences if brought before courts later.

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The Deputy Speaker also highlighted the importance of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and the upcoming 2027 Population Census. He urged community leaders to cooperate with officials and assist in ensuring accurate data collection, including completing self-enumeration within the stipulated timeframe.

Deputy Commissioner Nyicyor, in his address, suggested renaming the facility as the “District Apex Customary Court” to avoid confusion regarding its jurisdiction. He further urged community leaders to maintain fairness and impartiality while resolving disputes and to avoid favouritism.

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Superintendent of Police Basar emphasised the sensitive responsibilities shared by police and Gaon Buras and Buris, urging them to uphold discipline and credibility. He noted that their role extends beyond dispute resolution to maintaining order at the village level, including regulating hunting practices and discouraging harmful fishing methods.

Senior public leader Gumke Riba also addressed the gathering, underscoring the need for coordination between community institutions and government authorities in governance and development initiatives.

The newly inaugurated building is expected to enhance the functioning of the customary justice system by providing a dedicated space for proceedings. Officials and community members expressed optimism that the facility will improve accessibility, efficiency, and the preservation of indigenous practices in the district.