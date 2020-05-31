Arunachal: Likabali ADC arrested in Rs 24 Cr land compensation case

Itanagar: The Special investigation Cell ( SIC ) arrested two persons including Likabali ADC in connection with Rs 24 Cr Land compensation case of Anjaw district, informed M Harshavardhan, SP, SIC.

SP informed that ” Special investigation Cell (SIC) is investigating a case related to compensation for Chaglagam to Rocham road in Anjaw district, vide FIR n0.10/20, registered at PS SIC (Vigilance).

It is alleged that there were corrupt practices Involved In the compensation disbursement by government officials in connivance with some private individuals, informed Harshavardhan.

SIC has arrested 2 persons in theis case, one is ADC Likabali Sode Potom, who was the then ADC Hayuliang and a private individual Cholingso Kora. Arrests were made after monetary trails were uncovered by SIC during the ongoing investigation, said SP, SIC.

The arrests were made on 30″‘ May, 2020 and the arrested persons were produced in the court in Tezu today for obtaining police remand.

It is alleged that there were kickbacks involved in the compensation disbursement process Investigation is ongoing.