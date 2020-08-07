Arunachal: Libang inaugurates Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) at Midpu

ADVERTISEMENT

Midpu: The much awaited dedicated covid health centre (DCHC) here was inaugurated on Friday by health minister Alo Libang in presence of MLA Doimukh Tana Hali and top health department officials.

The DCHC will cater to patients with mild symptoms. The prefabricated hospital has seven cabins with each capacity of 5 beds making it a 35 bedded hospital.

Besides it there are several other infrastructures which have been constructed based on the requirements of the health department. The health minister Alo Libang appreciated construction agency PHED for completing the work within a short period of time. He also thanked the people of Midpu for donating land for the construction of the hospital and assured that once the encroachment issue is settled the entire stretch will be properly fenced. The minister also shared that DCHC is fully ready to start admitting the patients.

Libang also informed that Covid hospital at MLA apartment will start functioning from August 12 and all arrangement are in full swing and final inspection will be done on August 10.

Local MLA Tana Hali in his address said the Papum Pare administration will extend every possible help to reclaim all the land belonging to the health department that has been encroached at Midpu. “We will extend cooperation and hope that the land department will make good use of the land donated by the villagers of Midpu,” he said. Further Hali appealed to the health department to approve the construction of the district hospital for Papum Pare district.

The secretary health P Parthiban informed that the decision to construct DCHC and covid hospital at MLA apartment was taken after a case of doctors testing positive for Covid 19 was reported from TRIHMS. “The TRIHMS cater to major health care needs of the people of the state. Therefore we wanted to keep it free from Covid,” he said.

The secretary also clarified about the funds sanctioned for DCHC. “For the prefabricated containers (cabins) Rs 1.25 CR has been sanctioned while for water supply and construction of approach road Rs 38 lakh. For power connection which includes transmission line and buying of generator Rs 35 lakh has been sanctioned,” said secretary Parthiban. However he said that several new structures were added at the last minute based on the requirements provided by the health department. “For these added structures estimates will be prepared based on market rates.

Chief Engineer PHED Toko Jyoti dwelt at length about the hospital. “Though hospital has been constructed within a short period of time there has been no compromise with the quality,” he said. Further he expressed sadness over unfounded allegations making rounds in social media. “We have worked hard by working in two shifts to complete the hospital on time. Also the estimate is being prepared as per the market rate. Everything is clear,” said Chief Engineer Toko Jyoti.

Several officials of health departments, PHED, Power, were present on the occasion. Besides prefabricated cabins the other additional structure includes accommodation for health workers, kitchen, dining hall, toilets, reception, doctor lounge, doffing and donning room, guard room, mini OT, nurse room, laundry house, boundary fencing, water tank, parking area, rain sheds, etc.

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Pige LIgu, Director Health Services Dr. M Lego, Director Family Welfare Dr. Emi Rumi, TRIHMS Director Dr. Moji Jini, other top officials of Health department, TRIHMS/ PHED/Power, Papum Pare administration among other were present on the occasion.