Arunachal: Libang directs TRIHMS authority to setup a separate OT for Covid-19 Management 

Naharlagun- Minster Health & Family Welfare Alo LIbang directed the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS) authority to setup a separate Operation Theatre (OT) for Covid-19 management activities in the Medical college within two days.

Libang today visited the under constructor buildings and other area of Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS) and discuses about the future planning of various department and activities of the medical college in the greater interest of medical education and health sector of state.

Libang inform that in view of increasing number of Coronavirus positive cases in state we are preparing ourselves in view of the medical and technology requirement for the Covid-19 patient. The said OT may be utilized or may not be necessary.

Even if there is no requirement of such OT but we have to well prepared ourselves in case of emergency to meet up any eventuality in time to come. The separate OT for Covid management was felt necessary and which would be ready within next two days. Libang added.

TRIHMS, Director, Dr. Moji Jini inform that though there are four Operation for various wings and all total there will be around 12 OTs for different requirement. However in the time of Covid pandemic we are preparing for everything which may required in time to come.

However there are OT which can be exclusively utilized for other patient and this OT is separately utilized for Covid management purpose. If at all the said OT is not utilized or not required we may used for other purpose in future till such time we remain on alert and well prepared. Dr. Jini added.