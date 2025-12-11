Arunachal: LGBTQIA+ groups mark Human Rights Day in Itanagar

ITANAGAR: The LGBTQIA+ community and allies in Arunachal Pradesh observed World Human Rights Day with a vibrant programme organised by AP QueerStation in partnership with Bridge at the APLS Office in Itanagar. Nearly 30 participants attended the event, held under the theme “LGBTQ+ Rights Are Human Rights.”

The programme featured an open-mic poetry session, a mini art exhibition, performances, and a panel discussion. A major highlight was the launch of a multi-state survey primer documenting lived experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha and West Bengal.

The primer, based on over 900 survey responses collected during 2023–24, found that LGBTQ+ individuals face severe levels of discrimination and bullying during adolescence, particularly between ages 12–15. Much of the harassment begins at home and later extends to schools through peers and teachers.

These early experiences often result in school dropout, incomplete education and limited livelihood opportunities, reinforcing long-term socio-economic vulnerability.

Despite major legal milestones—the 2018 decriminalisation of homosexuality, the 2014 NALSA judgment affirming gender self-identification, and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019—the survey indicates that queer persons continue to face systemic exclusion, affecting access to education, healthcare, housing and employment.

The panel discussion featured four speakers from diverse fields:

• Zendekar, a queer non-binary entrepreneur and owner of Zen’s Café, Kimin, spoke about resilience and the foundational role of family support, urging society to value individuals by their work and contributions rather than labels.

• Wanggo Socia, whose PhD research explores the representation of homosexuality in Hindi prose, discussed how literature reflects the social and psychological worlds of LGBTQ+ persons. He said he hopes his work will guide future scholarship and “light the path for others.”

• Chatung Ratan, a contemporary artist, shared how art became a space of safety and self-expression. His exhibited works highlighted queer identity and visibility in Arunachal Pradesh.

• Nido Taluk, Project Coordinator at CHRI under SSHAKTI CSC 2.0, addressed common misconceptions linking queer communities with disease transmission. He clarified the difference between HIV and AIDS, emphasising that HIV is manageable with treatment.

The event also included a performance by actor-singer Janeth Pinggam, adding a cultural dimension to the gathering.

In his concluding remarks, AP QueerStation founder and LGBTQ+ activist Sawang Wangchha thanked participants and stressed the need to recognise intersectionality across struggles—whether related to queer rights, women, children, indigenous peoples or persons with disabilities. He underlined the urgent need for kindness and empathy in addressing social discrimination.

Organisers said the event aims to amplify the message that human rights must extend equally to LGBTQIA+ individuals, whose challenges persist despite legal protections.