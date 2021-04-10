Arunachal: Let us fight corona virus through ‘Tika Utsav’- Governor BD Mishra

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has appealed to the people of the State to follow COVID 19 Pandemic protocols and take necessary precautions against COVID-19 spread. He urged upon them to get vaccinated against Coronavirus during ‘Tika Utsav’.

In his message to the people, the Governor said that COVID-19 Virus has once again lifted its ugly head in our Country and in our State. So far, our State and our people have been lucky to guard well against this deadly Virus. However, we need to be now extra careful and strict about protecting ourselves against the second wave of COVID-19 Pandemic.

From 11 of April 2021 to 14 of April 2021, extensive Vaccination will be launched as “Tika Utsav” and maximum number of people should be vaccinated against Corona Virus.

The Governor has earnestly called upon all the citizens of the State the Corona Frontline Warriors, Doctors, Para Medics, Security Personnel and above all, to take the challenge highly seriously. Let us be very strict about the Anti Corona Virus Protocols and defeat the onset of Corona Virus in our State, Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

Wishing and praying for 100% safety of the people from Corona Virus in the State, the Governor requested all the Deputy Commissioners and the District officials to fight the battle against Corona Virus and ensure its success.

Myself and our Chief Minister Pema Khandu ji are always with the people of the State and we will do everything possible to ensure that our people of Arunachal Pradesh are safe from Corona Virus Pandemic, the Governor said in his message.