Arunachal: Lending of guns to hunters will be treated as a co-hunter, says DC East Siang

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng)- The gun owner whoever lends their guns to hunters will be equally be treated as hunters and shall be punished at the lines of punishment and imprisonment to hunters, informed Tayi Taggu, DC East siang. He was dressing to the people in National Wildlife Week Celebration held at Seral Village under Mebo Sub-division on Saturday.

“Any gun owners lending and giving their guns to hunters and their relatives involving in hunting activities will be also equally treated as hunters and they will also be punished at the lines of punishment to hunters including complete seizure of their gun permanently”, Tayi Taggu, DC East siang stated.

Taggu was stating this message as a part of awareness to the common public of villages while attending the 70th National Wildlife Week celebration at Seram village community hall organized by the Eco-Development Committee-cum-Community Surveillance & Monitoring Team (EDC/CSMT) of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary in collaboration with D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary and Aaranyak, a reputed NGO based in Guwahati.

As a DC of East Siang district, Tayi Taggu took reference of his recent executive order issued to ban and warn the misuse of guns issued to many persons in the villages in the past for self defense etc.

The EDC/CSMT of the sanctuary had organized the mass awareness programme on prevention of wildlife crimes during the wildlife week celebration in which East Siang district Dy. Commissioner, Tayi Taggu, Supt. of Police, Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal, Addl. Dy. Commissioner Mebo, Sibo Passing, Divisional Forest Officer, D. Ering WLS, Smty Kempi Ete, Nodal Officer, Govt. Rehab Centre, Pasighat Dr. Oson Borang and East Siang District Anti-Drug Warrior Chairman, Gumin Mize attended as guests and resource persons.

While welcoming the gatherings in the wildlife week celebration, EDC/CSMT President of Borguli WL range fringe villages, Amit Modi expressed his thankfulness on behalf of the EDC/CSMT and opined hope the messages given to the public by the head of the district and the sub-division including the management of D. Ering WLS and resource persons on anti-drug will be obeyed and followed by the villagers in conservation of wildlife and in stopping growing drug menace.

Also Read- Protest against proposed 12,500 mw hydropower project in Upper Siang

On the part of Range Officer Sibiyamukh/Namsing Range of D. Ering WLS, Smty Oyem Mize said that the hunting incidents in the sanctuary from fringe villages are getting reduced gradually and she appealed to the village elders and GBs to support the sanctuary management in restricting hunting of wildlife in and around the sanctuary.

GB of Seram village also spoke on the occasion and later submitted a memorandum to the DC Pasighat along with the village secretary.

On the part of DFO, D. Ering WLS, Kempi Ete said that the wildlife week is celebrated by D. Ering WLS management by organizing several events of awareness programmes, essay competitions etc for the students in the school one of which is the day’s wildlife and anti-drug awareness programme at Seram village.

She said that the sanctuary is of the public and its protection and conservation should be also of the public by supporting the wildlife department, as the department alone can’t fully secure the sanctuary. She also informed that the Rhino translocation/relocation in the sanctuary is in the process by the government and once it is done the sanctuary will become a noted tourist destination and such tourist flow will benefit the public directly and indirectly.

Also Read- 62nd Walong Day celebration set to unfold with grandeur and reverence

While EDC/CSMT Chairman, Maksam Tayeng said that the D. Ering WLS is rapidly regaining its lost glory owing to hard and dedicated efforts made in the last 5-6 years to secure the sanctuary from hunting by taking drastic actions against the habitual and notorious hunters. “Because of the improved protection and wildlife population multiplying gradually which creates conducive environment for new initiative in the sanctuary, the Rhino and Tiger reintroduction process in the sanctuary is on.

Meanwhile, ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing, Supt. of Police, Dr. Sachin Kr. Singhal and DC Tayi Taggu on their part advised the villagers for the urgent need to preserve and protect wildlife and forests for healthy human living. They said that the growing global warming due to the destruction of forests and wildlife is adversely affecting the temperature which witnessed recently.

ADC Mebo, Passing said that, the common public also need to support the government in preserving the wildlife and forest while taking reference of his own life and family who have faced several accidents related to hunting.

On the part of SP, Singhal also advised the villagers to avoid hunting, failing which law enforcers will be bound to intervene.

A plantation programme was also held around the community hall just before the starting of the awareness programme wherein DC, SP and other guests planted some tree saplings provided by the RO Mebo Range under Pasighat FD, Domek Koyu.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks message from Kaling Mitkong, EDC/CSMT member from Seram village who also appealed to the DC Pasighat to address the teaching staff shortages of the Seram village school.