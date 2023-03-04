Arunachal: Legal Literacy Training for Gaon Burahs and Burihs held in Anjaw

ANJAW- The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) today, in collaboration with the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice, Govt of India, organized a Legal Literacy cum Training Programme (LLP) for the Gaon Burahs & Gaon Burihs of Anjaw District, as a part of their project “Synergy between customary Practices of the Traditional Village Council System & Formal Laws of India” at the Hayuliang Community Hall.

The programme which was carried out with the support of District Administration and District Legal Services Authority, saw participation of 51 GBs & Head GBs from 50 different villages of the region. Several high ranking Officers from Judiciary, Administration and Police Dept were also in attendance on the occasion, including Yomge Ado, Member Secretary APSLSA; Utumso Boo, JMFC Anjaw; Rike Kamsi, SP Anjaw; Sotaillum Bellai Addl. DC and Nyalem Hakom, CO Anjaw.

The participants (GBs) were trained on various important topics, relevant to their roles as Head of the Traditional Village Council such as the Assam Frontier Regulation of 1945, (from where the GBs derive their powers) the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Act of 2021 (which now officially recognizes the Traditional Courts as a Formal Civil Court of Law), fundamentals of Court Proceedings etc. by Subject Experts – Yomge Ado & Utumso Boo.

The training session was followed by a Legal Awareness Session, during which the several NALSA approved schemes and Acts of public interest, such as Free legal Aid, Protection of Women from Domestic Violence, Victim Compensation Scheme etc were covered by Adv. Bajangso Kri, and Adv. Khopey Thaley of the DLSA, Anjaw.

The awareness session concluded with a presentation by Project Assistant Hillo Kena on “Each One Teach Ten” (E1T10) – an offshoot of the incumbent “Synergy… project” under which every GB trained and sensitized by the APSLSA is expected to volunteer for imparting awareness to 10 ordinary members of the community to further the spread of Legal Awareness in rural Arunachal.

The conclusion of Anjaw LLP marks the successful completion of a 2 year long APSLSA-DOJ campaign – “Synergy b/w Customary Practices… and Formal Laws…” which was first announced in September 2021 under Union Law Ministry’s Pan India LLP scheme – D.I.S.H.A (Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice), with West Kameng as the first of the targeted districts.

“This Project was an essential step towards empowering the Gaon Burahs & Burihs to discharge their duties more efficiently and effectively. It was aimed to bridge the gap between the traditional practices and formal laws of India and promote a better understanding of legal rights and obligations through formal training and capacity building exercises like the Each One Teach Ten initiative.

Our efforts in this regard, have been highly appreciated by both the participants, and our partners from New Delhi. The initial target under the project was to train 500 GBs from 13 districts; I am pleased to inform you that we were able to deliver beyond this mandate, by providing Legal Literacy and capacity building training to 554 GBs in total.

Additionally, through our trained GBs (under E1T10 initiative), we have also been able to provide basic legal awareness to around 3000 rural residents from across from 200 villages so far; and we’re hoping that, those figures will rise to at least 5000 rural residents in the next few weeks as more and more GBs begin to contribute towards E1T10”, added Gonum Pul, project coordinator APSLSA-DOJ, while briefing the press about the “Synergy… project”