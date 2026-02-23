Arunachal: Legal Awareness Workshop on Women’s Rights Held at Basar

BASAR: A one-day legal awareness workshop aimed at strengthening women’s rights and promoting legal literacy was organised at the Marto Kamdak Multipurpose Cultural Hall in Basar by the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) Women Wing in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW).

The programme, coordinated by the GWS Leparada Unit, brought together women from different sections of society to discuss legal safeguards related to domestic violence, workplace harassment, marriage registration and social challenges such as polygamy and substance abuse. APSCW Chairperson Mrs Yalem Taga Burang, Vice-Chairperson Smti Tsering Dolma and other members of the Commission led the workshop.

Also Read- Lobsang Wangchu of Tawang Selected for National Art Event

Deliberations focused on equipping participants with knowledge of legal remedies and encouraging greater awareness of rights guaranteed under existing laws. Resource persons discussed the importance of recognising early signs of abuse, understanding institutional support mechanisms and building community-level responses to gender-based challenges.

Local MLA Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi, who attended the programme, emphasised the need for women’s empowerment and urged mothers to play an active role in addressing the growing drug menace among youth. She highlighted the importance of community vigilance and collective responsibility in preventing substance abuse.

Also Read- Ojing Tasing Stresses National Standards in Governance

Deputy Commissioner of Leparada, Ms. Himani Meena, appreciated the initiative and encouraged participants to speak up against crimes targeting women, noting that silence often emboldens perpetrators. She also stressed the need for greater participation of men in gender-awareness initiatives to promote shared responsibility for safety and dignity.

During the technical sessions, APSCW Member Mrs Kipa Kaya Rughu explained legal protections available under domestic violence laws and welfare schemes for widows and destitute women, while Member Smti Kotu Bui elaborated on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace framework, including the mandatory formation of Internal Complaints Committees in institutions employing ten or more workers.

Also Read- Namsai Eyes Gold Rank in Aspirational District Index

In her keynote address, Chairperson Yalem Taga Burang called on women to raise their voices against injustice, highlighting the low rate of marriage registration in tribal communities and emphasising its legal importance in safeguarding women’s rights. She also expressed concern over increasing drug abuse among youth, urging parents to remain vigilant and actively involved in their children’s lives.

The workshop was attended by several officials, community leaders and members of civil society, including the first APSCW Chairperson Mrs Jarjum Gamlin Ete, who shared her perspectives during the discussions. Following the awareness session, the Commission conducted a ‘Jan Sunvai’ public hearing, providing individuals an opportunity to present grievances related to women’s welfare and seek guidance.

Observers noted that such awareness programmes play a critical role in bridging gaps between legal frameworks and grassroots communities, particularly in regions where customary practices often intersect with statutory laws.