Arunachal: Legal Aid Clinics inaugurated in 3 Police Stations of ICR

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), Itanagar, in collaboration with various Police Stations across the Itanagar Capital Region inaugurated Legal Aid Clinics in Doimukh, Nirjuli & Naharlagun Police Station, in compliance with the direction of NALSA and the Supreme Court of India in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 427 of 2022 titled Bachpan Bachao Andolan Vs Union of India and Ors.

The newly set up Legal Aid Clinic is intended to provide speedy, easy and accessible legal aid to the poor/weaker and backward sections of the society, which would benefit the inimates and cases related to missing children and offences against children.

Member Secretary, Shri Yomge Ado inaugurated the new Legal Aid Clinics in 3 premises located at Doimukh, Nirjuli & Naharlagun in the presence of Shri Radhe Obing, SDPO, Yupia District, Smti Chuku Nanu Bui, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nirjuli, Inspr. Tadu Hassang, O/I, Nirjuli, Inspr. Michi Yanya, I/O, Doimukh, Inspr. Pungming Taku, Officer-in-Charge, Police Station Naharlagun.

In his addressed to the officials & staffs of the Police Stations, Shri Yomge Ado, Member highlighted on the importance and objective of Legal Aid Clinic & Free Legal Aid, Free and Competent Legal Services under Legal Services Authority Act, 1987 and the role of Para Legal Volunteers. He also stressed on the importance of cordial coordination between Legal Aid Institutions and Police Stations.

In addition, Legal Aid Functionaries-cum-Front Office Advocates of APSLSA apprised the gatherings about various NALSA mandated schemes and welfare schemes of the Govt. like the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, etc. and the assistance rendered by Legal Services Authorities to implement Early Access to Justice at pre-arrest, arrest and remand stages.

The Police officers expressed their gratitude for opening Legal Aid Clinics in their Police Stations which would cater the needs of needy and poor people of the area and also assured to work in coordination with Legal Services Institutions and to facilitate access to Justice.