Arunachal: Legal Aid Clinics inaugurated at Sub-Jail and Police Station in Changlang Dist

CHANGLANG- Today, Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority inaugurated Legal Aid Clinic at Police Station and Sub-Jail, Changlang on the direction of NALSA and the Supreme Court of India Writ Petition (Civil) No. 427 of 2022 titled Bachpan Bachao Andolan Vs Union of India and Ors.

The newly set up Legal Aid Clinic is intended to provide speedy, easy and accessible legal aid to the poor/weaker and backward sections of the society, which would benefit the inmates and cases related to missing children and offences against children.

China is setting up ‘special’ villages near Arunachal Pradesh on LAC; Report

Member Secretary, APSLSA Yomge Ado inaugurated the new Legal Aid Clinic at the premises of Police Station and Sub-Jail, in the presence of , Smti Mary Kamsi, Secretary, DLSA, Changlang, Shri Mihin Gambo, SP, Changlang, and Shri Gamjar Doke, EAC-cum-Jail Superintendent of Sub-Jail Changlang.

The Member Secretary elucidated the aims and objectives to the officials & staffs of the Police Station and Sub-Jail on the importance and objective of Legal Aid Clinic & Free Legal Aid, Free and Competent Legal Services under Legal Services Authority Act, 1987, Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, the role of Para Legal Volunteers and the assistance rendered by Legal Services Authorities to implement Early Access to Justice at pre-arrest, arrest and remand stages. He also stressed on the importance of cordial coordination between Legal Aid Institutions and Police Stations.

Supreme Court scraps electoral bonds, calls them ‘unconstitutional’

During the visit/inspection of the Sub –Jail, the Member Secretary reviewed the list of prisoners, comprising 19 Under Trial Prisoners (UTPs) and 9 convicts. While interacting with the prisoners addressing any complaints or grievances concerning their living conditions, food, and hygiene , the inmates were also informed about the free Legal Aid/ Services which Legal Services Institution provides under National Legal Services Authority (NALSA’s) Free and Competent Legal Services schemes and regulation under section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, in which every person in custody is entitles of free Legal services and other facilities in order to ensures that every prisoners are provided timely free legal aid.

All the stakeholders expressed their gratitude for opening Legal Aid Clinics in the Police Stations, which would cater the needs of needy and poor people of the area and also assured to work in coordination with Legal Services Institutions and to facilitate access to