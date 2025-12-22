Arunachal: Legal Aid Clinic Opened at Chimpu Police Station

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) has established a Legal Aid Clinic at Police Station Chimpu in Itanagar to provide early access to justice at the pre-arrest, arrest and remand stages.

The clinic has been set up in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions in Bachpan Bachao Andolan vs Union of India & Others and under the National Legal Services Authority’s (NALSA) initiative to ensure timely legal assistance during the initial stages of criminal proceedings.

The Legal Aid Clinic was inaugurated by APSLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado in the presence of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Itanagar, Kengo Dirchi, Officer-in-Charge of Chimpu Police Station Niraj Nishant, police personnel, advocates, representatives of the Chimpu Youth Association, local vendors and other stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Member Secretary Yomge Ado, along with advocates Kani Nada Maling and Iken Ado, highlighted the roles and functions of legal aid clinics and Legal Services Authorities in ensuring access to justice for vulnerable and marginalised sections of society. They elaborated on various NALSA schemes and the provision of free and competent legal services to eligible persons.

The speakers also emphasised the importance of Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs), describing them as grassroots-level workers who serve as a vital link between legal services institutions and the common people. They noted that PLVs play a key role in spreading legal awareness and facilitating access to justice at the community level.

Officials said the newly established Legal Aid Clinic will cater to the legal needs of residents in the Chimpu area by providing timely legal assistance, guidance and counselling, particularly to those who may otherwise lack access to legal support during critical stages of criminal proceedings.