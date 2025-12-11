Arunachal: Legal Aid Clinic inaugurated at Rajya Sainik Board

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) has established a Legal Aid Clinic at the Department of Sainik Welfare-cum-Rajya Sainik Board as part of the Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana, 2025, coinciding with the observance of Human Rights Day.

The clinic aims to provide free and competent legal services to defence personnel, ex-servicemen and their dependents. Assistance will cover matters such as property disputes, welfare scheme entitlements, matrimonial issues, pension queries, and other legal concerns.

The Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana (2025), launched on 18 July 2025 by the then Chief Justice of India, Justice B.R. Gavai, is a flagship initiative of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). The scheme mandates the establishment of legal aid clinics across Kendriya, Rajya and Zila Sainik Welfare Boards nationwide.

Officials highlighted that the initiative recognizes the sacrifices of defence personnel serving in some of the harshest and most volatile terrains. Their families, often enduring long separations, isolation and limited access to legal mechanisms, stand to benefit from dedicated institutional support. The scheme, they said, represents not just welfare, but a moral commitment of national gratitude.

The clinic was inaugurated by APSLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado, in the presence of Air Commodore R.D. Musabi (Retd.), Director-cum-Secretary, Department of Sainik Welfare-cum-Rajya Sainik Board; ex-servicemen from various districts; and members of the legal fraternity.

During the programme, Member Secretary Yomge Ado, Adv. Aruna Rai, Adv. Taying Nachup and Adv. Jaya Doji explained the functioning of Legal Aid Clinics, the role of Legal Services Authorities, NALSA’s various schemes, and the importance of Paralegal Volunteers, described as essential grassroots connectors between legal institutions and citizens.

The “Theme Poem” of the Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana, along with a special message from Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, Patron-in-Chief of NALSA, was read out to attending ex-servicemen by Ms. Kasi Dai, Superintendent, APSLSA.

Officials stated that the clinic will remain a continuous support system for defence families, ensuring that those who safeguard the nation are not left without legal guidance.