Arunachal: Ledum village lifts the trophy of Adi Banggo Football Tournament by beating Borguli by 2-1

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) Playing in the final of Adi Banggo Football Tournament at Kiyit village playground on Saturday, Ledum village beaten Borguli village by 2-1 goal and lifted the trophy with cash prize of Rs. 50,000 amidst the huge crowd of football lovers.

The first goal was netted by Olik Tayeng from team Borguli at the very beginning of the nail biting match in the 2nd minute. However, an equalizer goal from Ledum came from Katon Padung in the 35th minute. And after the equalizer, team Ledum happened to maintain the tempo and netted the extra goal in the 62nd minute by the same energetic player Katon Padung which ensured the lifting of the trophy by team Ledum. Tournament’s best player award was given to Gining Nibung Gamno of team Kiyit, while Higher Scorer was awarded to Matoni Padung of Ledum and Best Goalkeeper to Bakin Perme of team Borguli.

The final of the Adi Banggo Football Tournament was witnessed by Gaon Burahs, public leaders and a large number of the general public in view of the Solung Etor festivity around. Gongkom Tayeng, Vice President, East Siang District BJP, Gumin Tayeng, ZPM Monggu Banggo-2 and Osu Borang, ZPM Mebo Banggo-1 attended the football final as Chief Guest, Guest of Honour and Special Guest respectively, informed Markin Saring, Chairman of the committee.

In the inaugural of today’s football final, Kiyit village Head Gaon Burah, Tokkong Tayeng welcomed the football lovers and players in his welcome speech and advised the youths to excel in their life by making themselves fit by sports and other co-curricular activities. While vote of thanks was delivered by Toki Megu, a public leader who appreciated the sportsmanship spirit of both the teams.

The best goalkeeper, best player, highest scorer and 2nd prize award were presented by Osu Borang, ZPM Mebo Banggo-1, while the champion award of cash prize of Rs. 50,000 and trophy of first edition of Adi Banggo Football Tournament was presented by Gongkom Tayeng. The 2nd edition of ABFT will be organized next year in 2024, informed Markin Saring.