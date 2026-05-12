Arunachal: LDV Police Detect 73 ILP Violators in Three Days

ROING- Police in Lower Dibang Valley district have intensified enforcement against Inner Line Permit (ILP) violations, detecting 73 violators during the last three days as part of an ongoing drive across the district.

According to officials, a total of eight non-FIR cases were registered under Section 3 of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act at police stations in Roing, Dambuk, and Shantipur.

Authorities stated that the violators were subsequently externed from the district through designated check gates following orders issued by the concerned magistrates.

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Police officials said the action forms part of continued efforts to strengthen ILP enforcement in view of the district’s porous borders and easy accessibility from neighbouring regions.

The district police also appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities by reporting ILP-related violations and other suspicious activities requiring police attention.

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Residents, employers, business owners, and visitors were urged to ensure proper issuance of Inner Line Permits for workers, business associates, tourists, and guests in accordance with the latest guidelines issued by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Officials emphasised that strict monitoring and verification drives would continue across the district to regulate entry and maintain law and order.