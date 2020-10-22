Arunachal- LBSU defers 12 hours bandh call after DA assures action within a month

Pasighat- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a positive turn up of situation in connection with the proposed 12 hours bandh called by Legong Banggo Students’ Union ( LBSU ) on 23rd October 2020 against the alleged failure of District Administration to free/vacate the illegally occupied lands for Sille-Oyan township development, the union has deferred the proposed bandh after the Dy. Commissioner Pasighat gave written assurance to the union this evening while suggesting the union to call off the bandh.

Just after coming out from the meeting of Dy. Commissioner this evening, LBSU General Secretary, David Siram told this scribe that the District Administration has given them a month’s time to fulfill the demands made by the union.

“We will wait for the DA for a month to carry out the eviction of all illegally occupied lands meant for the development of township of Sille-Oyan including that of the school and hospital premises”, said David Siram.

The team LBSU has been strongly demanding for evicting out of any kind of illegal encroachments in the government lands meant for the development, especially in the schools and health centre premises under Sille Oyan township area.

However, on LBSU’s strong pursuance, the DA has finally resolved to take action on the issue and has directed the concern HoDs to start working toward the case by serving eviction notice to the encroachers, stop any kind of ongoing construction in the alleged encroached areas if any construction is on, submission of show cause notice served to their respective employees illegally occupying the said land by the HoDs and to constitute a committee to earmark the government land for schools and hospital comprising ADC Ruksin, DLRSO and CO Sille-Oyan who are to submit their reports within 15 days etc.

On the written assurance of DC Pasighat, the team LBSU has expressed hope that the DA will abide by their given stipulated time of one month with concrete action failing which the union has call for its second phase bandh with 24 hours bandh under 37th Pasighat West Assembly Constituency including parts of Ruksin Gate and National Highway 415 which is the lifeline and gateway of centurion town Pasighat.