Arunachal launches STPs for Diabetes, Hypertension

ITANAGAR- Marking World Diabetes Day 2025, the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday launched the State Treatment Protocol for Diabetes Mellitus along with updated Standard Treatment Protocols (STPs) for Hypertension. The protocols were formally released by Commissioner (H&FW) Pawan Kumar Sain, and Secretary (H&FW) Vivek H.P.

Commissioner Sain said the adoption of uniform, evidence-based treatment protocols represents a significant advancement in the state’s efforts to prevent and manage non-communicable diseases (NCDs). He noted that standardised clinical guidelines will help improve treatment outcomes and ensure continuity of care across all levels—Health & Wellness Centres, Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres and District Hospitals.

Secretary Vivek H.P acknowledged the contributions of the State Expert Committee, which included senior clinicians and public health specialists such as Dr. Hage Ambing (Director of Medical Education), Dr. Taso Beyong (Head of Medicine, TRIHMS) and Dr. Anoop Dev (Head of Community Medicine).

Their detailed review, locally contextual inputs and clinical oversight shaped the final protocols. He said the committee’s work ensured that national guidelines were tailored to Arunachal’s unique terrain, patient behaviour, and service delivery constraints.

Arunachal Pradesh has recorded a gradual rise in diabetes, hypertension, and related complications. Although population-based screening under the NP-NCD programme has expanded, inconsistencies in treatment practices persisted due to the lack of updated statewide guidelines. The newly launched STPs attempt to fill this gap by providing:

Clear, step-by-step treatment algorithms for frontline providers

Rational drug-use pathways to reduce complications

Stronger referral and follow-up mechanisms

Better data consistency and treatment compliance in the NCD portal

A uniform clinical approach for Medical Officers, nurses and HWC staff

Health officials noted that standardised management is particularly important in Arunachal Pradesh, where difficult terrain, dispersed settlements and limited tertiary-care access make early detection and timely treatment critical. Without uniform protocols, patients are more vulnerable to severe complications such as kidney failure, heart disease, stroke and diabetic retinopathy.

The launch of these protocols, officials said, demonstrates the state government’s commitment to strengthening chronic disease services, reducing premature mortality and improving long-term health outcomes for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.