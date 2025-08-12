Arunachal Launches Statewide HIV/AIDS Awareness Drive

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng)- Marking International Youth Day, Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Health & Family Welfare & WRD, Biyuram Wahge, along with Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, launched a statewide intensified Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) Campaign on HIV/AIDS in Pasighat on Monday.

Coinciding with International Youth Day, the campaign “Don’t Ignore, Remember Once More” kicks off in Pasighat with a massive student rally and strong calls to fight stigma, drug abuse, and the spread of HIV/AIDS.

The campaign, themed “Don’t Ignore, Remember Once More”, began at dawn with a massive rally of over 2,000 students, starting from Siang Guest House and winding through the Pasighat market before culminating at IGJ Government Higher Secondary School.

Students carried placards and chanted awareness slogans such as “Prevention is the only answer to AIDS”, “Stop stigma, stop AIDS”, and “Do not discriminate against HIV-positive persons.”

Addressing the youth at an awareness session in the IGJ HSS Auditorium, Minister Wahge saluted their enthusiasm and called upon them to be “the voices of change”. He stressed the urgent need to address the alarming rise in HIV/AIDS cases in the state—most prevalent among young people—and urged students to shun drugs, break the chain of infection, and spread awareness among peers.

“Let this mission begin from the land of freedom fighter Matmur Jamoh and pioneers,” Wahge said, encouraging the youth to devote their productive years to building a better future.

Guest of Honour MLA Tapi Darang praised the Department of Health & Family Welfare’s impactful audio-visual presentation on drug abuse, which underscored its direct link to HIV transmission through unsafe needle usage.

He urged students to resist substance abuse and appreciated the Minister’s focus on strengthening district health infrastructure, including the operationalization of the ICU at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH).

Dr. Marbom Basar, DHS-cum-Project Director of APSACS, revealed concerning data—70% of HIV-positive cases in the state are youth, with 61% linked to unsafe needle use and 35% to unprotected sex. He said the intensified IEC campaign aims to break transmission chains and foster peer-to-peer education.

The event was attended by In-charge DC Tatling Pertin, SP Pankaj Lamba, Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, senior health officials, principals of local schools, PRI members, NGOs, and community leaders.

As part of the program, the Minister and dignitaries inspected the Drugs De-Addiction Centre in Pasighat, interacted with inmates, and stressed compliance with mandatory registration norms for rehab facilities. Later, Wahge visited BPGH Pasighat to discuss welfare measures for healthcare workers.

The campaign was organized by the A.P. State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) and the Directorate of Health Services under the aegis of the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO).