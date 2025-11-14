Arunachal launches restructured Hydropower Dept 2.0

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh took a significant step toward accelerating its clean energy transition on Wednesday as Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein launched a redesigned and future-oriented identity for the Hydropower Development Department (DHPD). Branded as ‘DHPD 2.0’, the restructured framework was unveiled during the department’s first-ever annual review meeting, signalling renewed administrative focus on hydropower expansion.

Mein underlined that Arunachal Pradesh possesses nearly 40% of India’s hydropower potential, yet only 2%—1,227.12 MW—has been harnessed to date. Around 31% of projects are at advanced approval stages, while nearly 57% remain untapped. He said the government aims to unlock this capacity in a planned manner to support both the state’s development and India’s broader clean-energy goals.

The state has declared 2025–2035 as the ‘Decade of Hydropower’, targeting the commissioning of nearly 19,000 MW over ten years with an estimated investment of ₹1.9 lakh crore. Mein stressed that hydropower is more than a source of energy—calling it a foundation for building an industrial ecosystem across Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast.

A major emphasis of the new structure is skill development. Mein noted that hydropower projects require specialised technical expertise, prompting the introduction of month-long structured training programmes for departmental staff. Strengthening human resources, he said, is essential to improving project execution and meeting future demand.

Unveiling the department’s new logo and tagline—“Powering Progress, Naturally”—Mein said the identity represents the state’s commitment to balancing development with ecological preservation. The logo incorporates symbols such as rivers, dams, power lines and the rising sun to reflect a clean-energy-driven future.

The review meeting, attended by Hydropower Advisor Ninong Ering, senior officials and engineers, examined ongoing projects, inter-departmental coordination and long-term strategies for tapping the state’s vast hydropower reserves.

Mein acknowledged that earlier allocations to private developers did not yield progress, leading to several cancellations. Some CPSU-held projects were also reallocated. A revised and proactive strategy under Chief Minister Pema Khandu, he said, has now begun revitalising stalled projects. With central support, 19 projects have been reassigned in the first phase, and work is reportedly progressing in a focused manner.

As part of the restructuring, Mein handed over basin-wise charges to Chief Engineers, marking a shift toward basin-based management—a change approved by the State Cabinet on May 13, 2025. The move aims to make the department more efficient, accountable and technically equipped for future challenges.

During the session, the Deputy Chief Minister also felicitated outstanding engineers for contributions to infrastructure enhancement and project execution across districts, noting their role in strengthening the state’s energy sector.