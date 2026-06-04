Arunachal Launches ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’, Wangsu Calls for Collective Action to Protect Soil Health

DOIMUKH- Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture and Allied Departments Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu on Thursday launched the statewide ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ at Tana Hari Fish Farm in Emchi Village, Doimukh, urging farmers, officials and citizens to join hands in protecting the state’s agricultural land and soil health through sustainable farming practices.

The campaign, organised by the District Agriculture Office, Yupia, brought together farmers, panchayat representatives, members of the Kisan Morcha and agriculture officials from across Papum Pare district.

Launching the initiative, Wangsu described the campaign as more than an agricultural programme, calling it a people’s movement aimed at addressing growing concerns over soil degradation, declining fertility and environmental stress caused by excessive dependence on chemical inputs.

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He said Arunachal Pradesh has gradually moved away from traditional and indigenous farming systems that once maintained ecological balance and sustained local food production. The excessive use of chemical fertilizers, he noted, has adversely affected both soil quality and water resources.

Emphasising the need for sustainable agricultural practices, the minister encouraged farmers to adopt natural farming methods, vermicomposting and balanced fertilizer use. He said conserving soil health would not only improve agricultural productivity but also honour the traditional wisdom of earlier generations who nurtured the land through environmentally friendly practices.

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Describing soil conservation as a shared responsibility, Wangsu stressed that protecting agricultural land transcends politics and is essential for safeguarding the future of farmers, food security and environmental sustainability.

He also expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare for launching the nationwide campaign focused on soil health and sustainable agriculture.

MLA Nabam Vivek, who attended the programme as the Guest of Honour, said the campaign was timely and necessary as farming communities have increasingly moved away from natural cultivation practices over the years. He observed that restoring sustainable farming methods is closely linked to public health and ensuring the availability of safe and nutritious food.

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Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare, Lobsang Tsering, lauded the initiative and described it as a forward-looking effort aimed at preserving the state’s agricultural resources for future generations.

As part of the programme, technical sessions were conducted for farmers and stakeholders on topics including balanced fertilizer application, soil management and natural farming techniques.

Among those present were Director of Agriculture, Nokliam Sumnyang, Joint Director (Plant Protection), officials from the Agriculture Department and members of the farming community.

The ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ is a nationwide month-long awareness campaign launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Running from June 1 to June 30, the initiative seeks to promote soil health management, balanced use of fertilizers, adoption of natural farming practices, reduction in edible oil consumption and preparedness against drought conditions through training programmes and field-level demonstrations across the country.

The launch of the campaign in Arunachal Pradesh reflects a broader effort to encourage sustainable agriculture while addressing concerns related to soil degradation, environmental conservation and long-term food security.