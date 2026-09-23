Arunachal Launches First AI Boot Camp and Hackathon at IIT Guwahati﻿

GUWAHATI- Arunachal Pradesh’s first 10-day AI Boot Camp and Hackathon began at IIT Guwahati on Wednesday, with 40 participants selected from 97 applications for the programme aimed at strengthening artificial intelligence skills and innovation among young people in the state.

The programme was formally opened by the Director of IIT Guwahati in the presence of representatives from NIT Itanagar, the State Council of IT and eGovernance (SCITeG), and the Department of IT and Communication, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative is being organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Centre of Excellence on Artificial Intelligence (AI-CoE) under SCITeG and the Department of IT and Communication, in collaboration with IIT Guwahati and NIT Arunachal Pradesh. The programme is described in the press note as part of the IndiaAI MeitY initiative.

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The AI Boot Camp, scheduled from September 23 to October 1, will provide participants with hands-on exposure to Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Python programming and Natural Language Processing. The training will include expert-led sessions, practical exercises and mentoring.

This will be followed by the Hackathon on October 2 and 3, where participants will apply their learning to develop use-case-oriented AI solutions to real-world challenges. Evaluation will focus on technical skills, understanding of AI and machine learning, innovation, problem-solving and practical application.

The objective of the programme is to promote AI awareness, capacity building and innovation among college students, youth and AI enthusiasts in Arunachal Pradesh.

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The Director of IIT Guwahati appreciated the initiative and encouraged participants to make full use of the training. He also acknowledged the efforts of officials from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and NIT Arunachal Pradesh in facilitating the programme.

According to the press note, the 10-day programme is intended to contribute to the development of a stronger and more inclusive AI ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh by nurturing young talent, strengthening AI capabilities and developing a skilled digital workforce.

The programme’s launch has also been reported by India Today NE, which confirmed that 40 participants were selected from 97 applicants for the initiative at IIT Guwahati.