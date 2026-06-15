Arunachal Launches Finishing Course to Prepare ITI Graduates for Employment and Entrepreneurship

ITANAGAR- The Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (SDE), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, has launched a Finishing Course Programme aimed at enhancing the employability and workplace readiness of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) graduates from the 2025-26 batch. The programme commenced on June 15 and will continue until June 19 across ITIs in the state.

According to the department, the initiative is designed to serve as a bridge between institutional learning and the demands of the professional world. The programme seeks to equip trainees with practical knowledge, soft skills, and career guidance necessary for successful transitions into employment, higher education, apprenticeships, or self-employment.

The curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including digital literacy, financial literacy, communication skills, resume writing, interview preparation, and professional ethics. Participants will also be introduced to government-supported entrepreneurship and employment schemes such as the Chief Minister’s Soft Loan Scheme, the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana, the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), the State Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (SAPS), and the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme.

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Officials stated that the programme reflects a broader effort to align vocational education with evolving labour market requirements. By combining technical knowledge with workplace competencies and entrepreneurial awareness, the department aims to improve employment outcomes for graduates while encouraging innovation and self-reliance among young people.

The opening day featured sessions conducted by resource persons from the State Bank of India (SBI), focusing on financial awareness and access to credit. In the coming days, experts from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), the Labour and Employment Department, Government Polytechnic institutions, and Government Colleges will interact with trainees. These sessions are expected to provide practical insights into industry expectations, career opportunities, and emerging skill requirements.

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The department noted that strengthening communication skills, adaptability, financial awareness, and entrepreneurial thinking has become increasingly important in a competitive job market. Through the Finishing Course Programme, the government aims to ensure that ITI graduates are better prepared to navigate diverse career pathways and contribute meaningfully to the state’s economic development.