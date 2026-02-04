Arunachal: Last Rites of HC Chow Chikseng Manpang Held at Namsai

NAMSAI- The last rites of Chow Chikseng Manpang, Head Constable (WT) of Roing Police Station, were performed at Namsai on Tuesday with full honours, marking a solemn farewell to the police officer who lost his life in an unfortunate incident while returning from official duty.

The ceremony included traditional death rites along with ceremonial gunshots as a mark of respect for the departed soul. Senior civil and police officials attended the funeral and paid their last respects.

Deputy Commissioner, Namsai, C R Khampa, Superintendent of Police, Namsai, Sange Thinley, and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Roing, Pujom Buchi, were present at the ceremony and expressed their condolences to the bereaved family. Relatives, local residents, police personnel, and IRBN officials also attended and paid their tributes.

Late Chow Chikseng Manpang, son of Chow Ingta Manpang, was born on September 8, 1983. He is survived by his wife Nang Rojita Choumoung, three daughters, and one son.

A resident of Manfaiseng Village in Namsai district, Manpang was serving as Head Constable (Wireless Telegraphy) at Roing Police Station. He lost his life in an unfortunate incident in the Mayudia area of Lower Dibang Valley district while returning to Roing after discharging official duties at Anini.

The District Administration, Namsai, expressed deep grief over the untimely demise of the police officer, stating that his sudden passing has left an irreplaceable void not only within his family but also among his colleagues and the community.

Conveying heartfelt condolences, the District Administration affirmed its solidarity with the bereaved family during this period of profound sorrow and remembered the late officer for his dedicated service to the force.