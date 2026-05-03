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Arunachal: Landslides Disrupt Power Supply in Tirap

Severe landslides and storms damage multiple power lines in Khonsa, disrupting electricity supply across Tirap district.

Last Updated: 03/05/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Landslides Disrupt Power Supply in Tirap

KOHONSA- Electricity supply across parts of Tirap district was severely disrupted after landslides and strong windstorms damaged multiple power lines in the region, officials said on Sunday.

According to the Assistant Engineer (Power), Khonsa Division, several 33 kV and 11 kV transmission lines sustained extensive damage during the night due to heavy rainfall, landslides, and high-velocity winds.

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The affected infrastructure includes power lines in Khonsa town, the 33 kV line at Pansumthong, and the 11 kV line at Hollam. In multiple locations, landslides reportedly washed away electric poles, leading to widespread disruption of electricity supply.

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Officials stated that restoration work is currently underway. However, continuous and heavy rainfall across Tirap district has significantly hampered repair efforts. Field teams are facing logistical challenges as several stretches of power lines under the Khonsa Electrical Sub-Division have been completely damaged.

Authorities indicated that the restoration of electricity may take approximately three to four days, depending on improvement in weather conditions.

The Power Department has appealed to residents to cooperate and bear with the inconvenience, assuring that all possible measures are being taken to restore normal power supply at the earliest.

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Last Updated: 03/05/2026
1 minute read
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