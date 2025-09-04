Arunachal

Arunachal: Landslides Block Jang Near Tawang; BRO Restores Connectivity by Midnight

The landslides struck around 8 p.m., halting traffic and stranding nearly 60 tourists and locals in about 25 vehicles in the high-altitude sector.

Last Updated: 04/09/2025
1 minute read
TAWANG-  Heavy rainfall on the evening of September 3 triggered five major landslides near Jang in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district, blocking the Jang Bypass and the strategically crucial Balipara–Charduar–Tawang (BCT) highway.

The landslides struck around 8 p.m., halting traffic and stranding nearly 60 tourists and locals in about 25 vehicles in the high-altitude sector.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), under Project Vartak’s 42 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), immediately mobilized bulldozers, excavators, and chainsaws despite heavy rain and treacherous terrain.

Working through the night, BRO teams cleared all debris by midnight, restoring connectivity and ensuring the safe passage of stranded civilians, military convoys, and essential supplies.

BRO personnel also distributed food and drinking water to those stranded, providing relief until the routes were secured.

A defence spokesperson commended the teams, stating “The BRO continues to uphold its ethos of ‘Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam’—everything is possible through hard work—ensuring timely relief and uninterrupted movement in this critical frontier region.”

The quick response minimized disruptions on the BCT highway, a vital lifeline for Tawang near the Indo-China border.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of further heavy rainfall in the region, raising the risk of additional landslides and highlighting the BRO’s ongoing role in maintaining infrastructure resilience in the monsoon-prone frontier.

Stranded residents and tourists expressed gratitude for the BRO’s swift and tireless efforts, crediting them with averting a prolonged crisis. The episode once again underscored the organisation’s critical role in disaster response and border connectivity.

