Arunachal: Lakhpati Didis in Spotlight as Governor Celebrates Women’s Economic Leadership

ITANAGAR – In a landmark initiative highlighting the power of women-led development, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), interacted with Self-Help Group (SHG) members from across the State at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on 11th July 2025.

Organized in collaboration with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) under the Department of Rural Development, the special event brought together 69 SHGs from 22 districts, celebrating the spirit of ‘Lakhpati Didis’—rural women transforming lives through enterprise and innovation.

The Governor along with his wife visited exhibitions showcasing organic produce, bamboo crafts, textiles, and eco-products made by the SHGs. They also purchased several items, emphasizing that “each purchase empowers a rural woman entrepreneur.” The products will be distributed to underprivileged communities across districts.

In his keynote address, the Governor proposed the establishment of dedicated SHG Product Marketing Hubs in towns like Itanagar, Pasighat, Ziro, Bomdila, and Tawang. These hubs, he said, must become vibrant “SHG Bazaars” that reflect the creativity and determination of Arunachal’s rural women.

Encouraging SHGs to embrace technology, enhance packaging, and venture into digital marketing, he envisioned a bold leap from ‘local to global’ for Arunachal’s unique products. He stressed the creation of a distinct ‘Made in Arunachal’ identity rooted in traditional knowledge and modern innovation.

Calling for SHG registration, building group brands, and creating a cadre of Master Didis under a “Train the Trainers” model, the Governor urged women to actively engage in exhibitions and build market linkages within and beyond Arunachal. He also invited SHGs to contribute stories for a proposed “Voices of Change” documentation series.

Touching on social responsibilities, the Governor encouraged SHG members—many of whom are mothers—to fight drug abuse, promote sanitation, and ensure children’s education.

Addressing concerns raised by SHG participants, he assured that support for transport, CSR funding, and product placement at airports and metro markets will be recommended to the State Government. He reiterated that Raj Bhavan is not just a seat of governance but a partner in women’s progress.

The event concluded with the felicitation of three outstanding SHGs:

Mete Dene Cluster Level Federation (Sagalee, Papum Pare)

Namker Kiyer Mother’s Kitchen Unit (Sangram, Kurung Kumey)

Engo Koje SHG (Pasighat, East Siang)

Dr. Sonal Swaroop, Secretary, Department of Rural Development, provided an overview of the Lakhpati Didi initiative. Also present were Vivek Pandey (Commissioner, Agriculture Production), Pawan Kumar Sain (Commissioner to Governor), and Smti Sangeeta Yirang, CEO of ASRLM.