Arunachal: Women Forest Staff Foil Bird Hunting in Pasighat

PASIGHAT( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a commendable act of vigilance and dedication, three lady staff of the Pasighat Forest Range seized five killed small birds and a telescope-fitted airgun from the Pasighat Reserve Forest (RF) near the Partung entry point, south of 21 Mile, on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to the media, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Neeraj Tamuk said that the all-women patrolling team spotted a bird hunter while on duty.

“The team was stationed at a watch tower near the Partung entry side when they came across the hunter. Upon noticing the patrolling staff, the individual fled the scene, leaving behind the killed birds and the airgun,” Tamuk informed.

According to the RFO, the seized birds were Schedule-II species, including five Wagtail birds and one Warbling Finch. The incident, which occurred at 3:44 PM, has been registered as an offense under the Wildlife Protection Act, with penalties including a fine of ₹25,000 or more and imprisonment of three to seven years.

Tamuk praised the bravery and quick response of the team — Mrs Jimbin Dini (Forester Guard), Mrs. Bompi Kamdak (Contingency), and Smt. Omem Bori (Contingency) — who confronted the hunter without being armed.

Team leader Mrs. Jimbin Dini highlighted the difficulties faced by unarmed forest patrol staff working in dense jungle areas where confrontations with poachers are common. She urged higher forest authorities to provide arms and vehicles to strengthen field patrolling and safety.

Appealing to the public, RFO Tamuk requested residents of Pasighat and surrounding villages, especially from Bogong Banggo, to cooperate with forest officials in curbing rampant bird and animal hunting.

He also warned individuals against conducting any hunting activity within Pasighat RF, which covers Partung, Lokki, Moralali, Pillumukh, and Kemi beats, known for past illegal poaching incidents.