Arunachal: KVKs Mark Kisan Samman Diwas in Anjaw, West Siang

ANJAW / BASAR – Kisan Samman Diwas, also observed as National Farmers Day, was celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday with various programmes organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) to recognise the contributions of farmers and promote awareness on sustainable and income-enhancing agricultural practices.

In Anjaw district, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anjaw observed Kisan Samman Diwas with the participation of 56 farmers from different villages, including 14 men and 42 women. The programme began with a welcome address by Dr Debasis Sasmal, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Anjaw, who underlined the significance of the day in acknowledging farmers’ role in national development.

During the event, seasonal vegetable seeds, saplings and informational pamphlets were distributed among the participants. Dr S. Peter, Subject Matter Specialist (Social Science), delivered a presentation on oyster mushroom cultivation using large cardamom straw, highlighting it as an innovative and eco-friendly approach to income diversification.

Mr Naveen Khoisnam, SMS (Agronomy), spoke on the importance of agronomic crops, focusing on improved varieties of popcorn and sweet corn and their potential for value addition and better market access. Mrs Pooja Singnale, SMS (Home Science), shared insights into her work with farmers and Self-Help Groups on nutri-garden development and value-added products such as king chilli pickle and banana chips, with an emphasis on nutrition and women’s empowerment.

Mr Satveer Yadav, SMS (Horticulture), discussed improved disease- and pest-resistant tomato varieties suited to local conditions, while Mr Ugarsain Sangwan, SMS (Agricultural Engineering), highlighted the benefits of protected cultivation through low-cost bamboo polyhouses and drip irrigation systems in the hilly terrain of Anjaw district. Mr Inchen Namchoom introduced a citrus mandarin fruit harvester designed to reduce labour and improve harvesting efficiency. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Keshan Gogoi, Technical Officer, KVK Anjaw.

Meanwhile, in West Siang district, ICAR KVK West Siang celebrated National Farmers Day at Basar. The programme included a live telecast highlighting the contributions of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh towards farmers’ rights and welfare.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Doni Jini, Head of the Regional Centre, said Kisan Diwas aims to raise awareness among farmers about government initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. He also spoke about foot-and-mouth disease and its prevention and control measures.

Dr Rita Nongthombam (ACTO, Plant Breeding) emphasised the role of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in strengthening collective bargaining power and improving access to modern technology. Ms Marter Chiram (Senior Research Fellow, NICRA TDC) highlighted the need for sustainable farming practices and climate change adaptation strategies. The programme concluded with the distribution of inputs and a vote of thanks by Dr Rita Nongthombam.