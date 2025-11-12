Arunachal

Arunachal: KVK Tawang Organises Input Distribution Event in zemithang

KVK Tawang, in collaboration with ICAR–CIH Nagaland, conducted a Capacity Building and Input Distribution Programme to promote sustainable farming in Jemeithang.

Last Updated: 12/11/2025
1 minute read
TAWANG: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tawang, in collaboration with the ICAR–Central Institute of Horticulture (CIH), Nagaland, under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, organized a Capacity Building and Input Distribution Programme under the NEH Component at  Zemithang.

The event aimed to strengthen farmers’ knowledge of modern agricultural practices, improve productivity, and encourage the adoption of sustainable and scientific farming methods.

Col Amit Nachankar graced the programme as the Chief Guest. The event was attended by officials from the security forces, Jemeithang Circle administration, Subject Matter Specialists from KVK Tawang, and a large number of local farmers.

During the programme, agricultural tools, vermicompost kits, and various horticultural inputs were distributed among farmers to promote eco-friendly and resource-efficient cultivation practices.

Addressing the gathering, Col Nachankar urged farmers to adopt the techniques shared by agricultural experts and embrace both organic and scientific approaches to farming for long-term sustainability. He appreciated KVK Tawang’s continuous efforts in empowering farmers through training and innovation and described farmers as the “backbone of the nation’s food security.

Earlier, Dr. Anjanand Tripathi, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Tawang, welcomed the dignitaries and participants. He emphasized the importance of using KVK’s technical resources to enhance crop yield, manage pests and diseases, and adopt improved farming techniques suited to the agro-climatic conditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by C.K. Singh, acknowledging the participation of farmers, dignitaries, and organizing teams. The programme marked another step in the ongoing efforts to strengthen rural livelihoods and promote scientific agriculture in the border region of Tawang district.

