Arunachal: KVK Namsai Demonstrates Milky Mushroom Casing Technology to Farmers of Krishnapur

NAMSAI- The ICAR–KVK Namsai organized an exposure-cum-training programme for 20 farmers from Krishnapur village, focusing on the production and management technology of milky mushrooms.

The group visited the farm of award-winning progressive farmer, Mr. Lachit Thamoung of Jona IV village, who has played a pioneering role in popularizing milky mushroom cultivation in Namsai district.

During the visit, Mr. Thamoung provided detailed insights into the casing technology of milky mushrooms—an essential step for achieving successful yields. He also demonstrated how waste substrate material from mushroom production can be effectively used in vermicompost preparation, adding value to farm operations.

Dr. Madhusmita S. Bora, SMS (Plant Protection), conducted hands-on training for farmers on preparing mushroom bags using sterilized paddy straw, seeding spawn, and following proper bagging techniques while maintaining hygiene to avoid contamination. Senior Scientist and Head, Dr. Utpal Barua, interacted with the farmers and emphasized integrating multiple farm components for sustainable income generation.

Dr. Shravani Sahani, SMS (Agricultural Extension), encouraged participants to make use of ICT-based information platforms such as Krishi Choupal, DD Kisan, and other ICAR initiatives to enhance their farming practices. Ms. Nancy Munglang, SRF (NICRA), also engaged with the farmers on adopting good farming practices for optimal utilization of available resources.

Farmers shared the challenges they face in cultivation and inquired about quality vegetable seeds for the upcoming Rabi season. To support their efforts, quality spawn material of milky mushroom was distributed to all participants during the programme.