Arunachal

Arunachal: KVK Geku conducts one day training on importance of vegetable production for self sufficiency

Dr. Oyinti Megu, Senior Scientist & Head welcomed all the guests in the program and imparted training on importance of vegetable production for self sufficiency in the region.

Last Updated: May 1, 2024
1 minute read
GEKU  ( By Maksam Tayeng )-  Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Geku, Upper Siang district conducted one day training cum input distribution program on importance of vegetable production for self sufficiency.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Geku, Upper Siang district led by Dr. Oyinti Megu, Senior Scientist and Head, Piyush R. Pandey (SMS-Agronomy), Dorjee D. Khumu (SMS-Community Science) and Dr. Debia Yamin (SMS-Animal Science) conducted one day training cum input distribution program under the project: Promotional Activities of Vegetables under NEH region sponsored by Indian Institute of Vegetable Research, Varanasi today at Geku.

While Piyush Raman Pandey, SMS (Agronomy) shared the knowledge and importance of the program and income generation through vegetable production and quality vegetable saplings.

Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, Aniyang Ratan, EAC, Geku requested all the farm women present in the programme to give emphasis on scientific cultivation of vegetables by consulting with the scientists of KVKs.

Vegetable seeds of (Okra var. Kashi Chaman, Cowpea var. Kashi Nidhi, Bottle gourd var. Kashi Ganga, Chilli var. Kashi Anmol, Brinjal var. Kashi Uttam), small farm tools and green net house materials were distributed among the 2 Panchayat Level Federations (PLF) consisting 11 SHGs with a total of 90 members.

