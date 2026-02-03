Arunachal: KVK Conducts Banana Chips Training at Nenuliang

NENULIANG Village- A three-day hands-on training programme on banana chips preparation and packaging was organised by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Nenuliang village with the objective of promoting value addition, entrepreneurship, and income generation among rural women.

The training programme was conducted for members of the Nenu Women Self-Help Group (SHG) and focused on equipping participants with practical skills in banana processing. The initiative aimed to encourage local farmers and rural youth to adopt small-scale food processing as a viable livelihood option.

During the programme, Pooja Singnale, Subject Matter Specialist (Home Science), provided step-by-step demonstrations on banana chips preparation, covering selection of raw materials, processing techniques, frying, seasoning, and quality control. A total of 25 kilograms of banana chips were prepared during the hands-on sessions.

Special emphasis was placed on modern packaging methods using a continuous batch nitrogen-flush packaging machine. Officials explained that this technology ensures hygienic, high-quality packaging while retaining freshness, flavour, and crispness of the product.

Participants were also provided with attractive and informative product labels to improve market visibility and consumer awareness. According to KVK officials, the new packaging technique can extend the shelf life of banana chips up to six months under “best before” standards, enhancing market potential for self-help groups and small entrepreneurs.

Villagers who participated in the programme expressed keen interest in adopting the technology for income generation and livelihood improvement. Officials said such training initiatives play an important role in strengthening rural entrepreneurship and promoting value addition in agricultural produce.