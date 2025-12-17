Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Trials Oyster Mushroom Using Local Biomass

ANJAW- krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw has achieved a significant milestone by conducting its first-ever trial on oyster mushroom (Pleurotus Sajor Caju) cultivation using locally available agricultural residues as substrate materials. The trial utilised maize cobs, finger millet straw and large cardamom stalks along with leaves, marking an innovative response to the district’s agro-climatic constraints.

Owing to Anjaw’s high-altitude conditions, paddy cultivation in the district remains limited, resulting in the near absence of paddy straw — the most commonly used substrate for mushroom cultivation. At the same time, residues such as maize cobs, finger millet straw and cardamom stalks are often left unused or burnt after harvest due to limited awareness of their economic potential.

To address this challenge, KVK Anjaw initiated the trial with the objective of converting underutilised agricultural waste into a high-value, nutritious food product. According to officials, the demonstration has shown encouraging and healthy mycelium growth, indicating that the trial is progressing satisfactorily and is likely to achieve full success.

The initiative is being viewed as a potential breakthrough for the district, as successful completion could open new avenues for sustainable farming and waste management in Anjaw. The results highlight oyster mushroom cultivation as a low-cost, eco-friendly and income-generating activity suited to local conditions.

KVK Anjaw stated that the use of locally available biomass significantly reduces input costs while simultaneously addressing issues related to the disposal of agricultural residues. The approach also aligns with the Kendra’s broader mandate of promoting resource-efficient farming practices and diversification of farm-based enterprises.

Building on the promising outcomes, the KVK plans to organise capacity-building programmes and field demonstrations to disseminate the technology among farmers, self-help groups and rural youth. Officials said the initiative is expected to contribute to income and employment generation, nutritional security and sustainable utilisation of agricultural by-products, thereby strengthening resilient rural livelihoods in Anjaw district and the wider North Eastern Region.