Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Trials Oyster Mushroom on Cardamom Waste

ANJAW- In a significant development for sustainable agriculture and livelihood diversification, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anjaw has successfully conducted the first-ever trial of oyster mushroom cultivation using large cardamom substrate in the district.

The trial involved cultivating oyster mushroom (Pleurotus sajor-caju) using residues of large cardamom, a major cash crop in Anjaw district. According to officials, the experiment yielded encouraging results, including healthy mushroom growth, timely fruiting and multiple harvests from a single cultivation bag.

The outcome demonstrated that large cardamom waste can serve as a viable, low-cost and eco-friendly substrate, performing comparably to conventional materials commonly used in mushroom cultivation. The initiative marks a milestone in the effective utilisation of locally available agricultural by-products.

Officials at KVK Anjaw said the trial was undertaken to address two key challenges faced by farmers in the district — farm waste management and limited livelihood opportunities, particularly in remote and border areas.

Oyster mushroom cultivation, they noted, is well suited to the local agro-climatic conditions due to its short production cycle and minimal input requirements.

The success of the trial has generated interest among farmers, especially youth and women, as the activity offers quick returns, income supplementation and improved household nutrition.

KVK Anjaw has begun disseminating the technology through demonstrations, hands-on training programmes and extension activities to promote wider adoption among interested farmers.

The initiative is expected to contribute to sustainable farming practices while creating new income opportunities by converting agricultural waste into a marketable product. Officials said such innovations could play an important role in strengthening rural livelihoods and promoting environmentally responsible agriculture in Anjaw district.