Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Trains Farmers on Kiwi Orchard Management

ANJAW- The ICAR–Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw, successfully conducted a five-day vocational training programme on training and pruning of kiwi fruit orchards from January 12 to 16 across the villages of Kaho, Kibithoo, and Bada Kundan in Anjaw district.

The programme was organised in line with the mandated action plan under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY), with the objective of improving plant structure, fruit yield, and quality through scientific orchard management practices. Officials said the initiative aimed to promote sustainable and improved cultivation techniques suited to the region.

A total of 20 participants, including farmers, farm women, and rural youth, took part in the training. Mr Satveer Yadav, Subject Matter Specialist (Horticulture), delivered detailed sessions on training and pruning of kiwi plants. He explained that kiwi fruiting occurs on new branches, making annual pruning essential during the dormancy period between December and January.

Highlighting the agro-climatic suitability of Anjaw district for kiwi cultivation, Yadav described kiwi as a potential high-value fruit crop for the region. He encouraged farmers to adopt scientific pruning and training methods to enhance productivity and improve fruit quality.

Mr Ugarsain Sangwan, Subject Matter Specialist (Land and Water Management Engineering), also addressed the participants, focusing on protected cultivation practices, irrigation management, soil health, and nutrient management for kiwi orchards. He emphasised the importance of efficient water use and proper nutrient application in sustaining orchard productivity.

Organisers noted that the hands-on nature of the training enabled participants to gain practical knowledge applicable to their own orchards. The programme concluded with discussions on scaling up kiwi cultivation in Anjaw district through improved management practices and farmer-led adoption of scientific techniques.