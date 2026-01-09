Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Promotes Oyster Mushroom Cultivation

ANJAW — Following a successful technology trial, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anjaw organised a training-cum-demonstration programme on oyster mushroom cultivation using large cardamom residues on January 9, 2026, at Tafraliang village in Anjaw district.

The initiative was part of KVK’s systematic efforts to disseminate proven agricultural technologies and encourage their wider adoption among farmers.

The programme focused on cultivating oyster mushroom (Pleurotus sajor-caju) by utilising locally available large cardamom substrate. During the session, Dr. S. Peter Singh presented the outcomes of the earlier technology trial, noting encouraging results such as vigorous mushroom growth and multiple harvests from a single cultivation bag. The results, he said, demonstrated both the practicality and economic potential of the method.

Interactions with participating farmers revealed that large cardamom residues are typically burnt or left unused after harvest. Many farmers expressed satisfaction upon learning about the productive utilisation of this agricultural waste and showed interest in adopting mushroom cultivation as a value-added activity.

KVK officials highlighted that the use of large cardamom waste significantly reduces the cost of mushroom production while promoting environmentally sustainable recycling of agricultural residues. The technology was described as particularly suitable for small and marginal farmers, women, and rural youth, given its low space requirement, minimal investment, and potential for quick economic returns alongside improved nutritional security.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation, with several farmers indicating their willingness to adopt oyster mushroom cultivation at both household and commercial levels. KVK Anjaw officials stated that similar training programmes would be conducted in other villages across the district to strengthen technology dissemination, livelihood diversification, and sustainable agricultural development.

At the conclusion of the programme, Mrs. Pooja Singnale, Subject Matter Specialist (Home Science), encouraged participants to explore value addition of locally available agricultural products. Mr. Satveer Yadav, Subject Matter Specialist (Horticulture), also addressed the gathering, highlighting propagation methods for citrus, kiwi, and pineapple crops.