Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Promotes Mushroom Farming in Walla

HAWAI- The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw, organised a training-cum-demonstration programme on oyster mushroom cultivation at Walla village in Hawai on Friday, aimed at promoting alternative livelihood options and enhancing farmers’ income in the district.

A total of 18 participants from Walla and Watong villages, including farmers, rural youth, and farm women, took part in the programme. The training focused on oyster mushroom (Pleurotus ostreatus) cultivation using large cardamom substrates, highlighting it as a low-cost, nutrition-rich, and income-generating enterprise suitable for the local agro-climatic conditions.

Addressing the participants, the District Horticulture Officer (DHO), Hawai, discussed the decline in large cardamom production in the region and emphasised the need for revival strategies, crop diversification, and adoption of alternative enterprises to mitigate livelihood losses.

Officials from the Agriculture Department and representatives from ARSLM, including AFA and BBM, Hawai, also participated and shared inputs on scheme convergence and livelihood promotion.

The hands-on demonstration on mushroom cultivation using large cardamom substrates was conducted by Dr. S. Peter Singh, who covered key aspects such as substrate preparation, spawning, bag filling, crop management, and harvesting techniques. The practical session was designed to equip participants with the skills required to adopt mushroom cultivation at the household or small-scale commercial level.

Mr. Satveer Yadav, Subject Matter Specialist (Horticulture), delivered a technical lecture on kiwi plantation and propagation methods, while Mr. Naveen highlighted improved practices and scope of crops such as popcorn maize, toria, and large cardamom.

The programme concluded with an interactive session, during which participants raised queries related to production techniques, marketing prospects, and institutional support. Officials said the initiative was well received and is expected to contribute to livelihood diversification, nutritional security, and sustainable agricultural practices in Anjaw district.