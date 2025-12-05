Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Marks World Soil Day With Training

ANJAW- A training-cum-sapling distribution programme was organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anjaw at Khupaliang and Tafraliang on the occasion of World Soil Day 2025, with the participation of 25 farmers and farm women from nearby villages. The event focused on soil conservation, sustainable farming practices and promotion of home-based nutrition gardens.

Opening the programme, Er. Ugarsain, SMS (Soil & Water Conservation Engineering), explained the theme “Healthy Soil for Healthy Cities”, highlighting the role of urban and rural soil health in water purification, climate resilience and environmental sustainability. He encouraged farmers to utilise kitchen and household organic waste for compost preparation to improve soil fertility and maintain cleaner surroundings.

Mrs. Pooja Singnale, SMS (Home Science), emphasized the importance of kitchen gardening and consumption of seasonal vegetables for nutrition security. She urged women Self Help Groups to explore value-added products from locally available seeds and crops.

Satveer Yadav, SMS (Horticulture), discussed integrated nutrient management and challenges related to soil quality in the region, sharing field experiences and techniques to improve crop productivity through soil testing and nutrient balance.

Dr. S. Peter Singh, SMS (Agricultural Economics), appreciated farmer participation and encouraged adoption of integrated farming models for sustainable livelihoods and enhanced income opportunities.

Vegetable saplings for distribution were raised at the KVK farm using scientific nursery practices, ensuring healthy and robust planting material. A total of 5000 vegetable saplings — including cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, Chinese cabbage and tomato — along with seeds of carrot, radish, palak and coriander were distributed to participants.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Er. Inchan Namchoom, who reiterated the benefits of compost preparation using kitchen waste and garden biomass to maintain soil health while contributing to a clean and hygienic environment.