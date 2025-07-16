Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Empowers Women SHG with Scientific Training on King Chilli Pickle Making

ZERO VILLAGE( ANJAW )- In a step toward promoting rural entrepreneurship and preserving traditional culinary practices with scientific methods, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anjaw conducted a hands-on demonstration on the preparation of King Chilli Pickle with Pega Self Help Group (SHG) at Zero village.

The training session was attended by 20 enthusiastic women participants, eager to refine their traditional skills with modern techniques.

The focus of the training was on King Chilli (Capsicum chinense Jacq.), popularly known as Bhoot Jolokia, one of the world’s hottest chillies.

Native to the Northeastern states including Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh, King Chilli is renowned for its distinct pungency, medicinal benefits, and cultural value. It is also registered with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, adding to its commercial appeal.

Historically, Pega SHG members prepared king chilli pickle with bamboo shoot using traditional methods. However, lack of proper preservation and packaging often limited shelf life and market viability.

During the session, Mrs. Pooja Singnale, Food and Nutrition Specialist from KVK Anjaw, demonstrated a scientific approach to pickle making. This included:

Use of proper spices and preservatives

Safe, food-grade packaging

Attractive and informative labelling

Mrs. Singnale emphasized the importance of hygiene, explained the role of each ingredient, and taught the participants how to create market-ready products that can last longer and appeal to urban and rural consumers alike.

The training aimed to enhance the livelihood potential of SHG members by transforming a traditional kitchen product into a viable micro-enterprise, thus supporting women empowerment and local value addition.

The women participants expressed heartfelt gratitude toward KVK Anjaw, calling the session “an eye-opener” and pledging to adopt the new techniques in their future batches.