Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Empowers Tribal Women with Banana Chips Production Training to Boost Rural Entrepreneurship

ANJAW- In a bid to promote rural women’s entrepreneurship and add value to locally grown produce, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anjaw conducted a four-day vocational training programme on banana chips preparation for members of the Nenu Women Self-Help Group (SHG) from Nenuliang village.

The initiative focused on transforming underutilized local bananas — large in size, with big seeds, traditionally used for curries and sold at low prices — into a marketable product with strong income potential.

Dr. Debasis Sasmal, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Anjaw, inaugurated the programme, highlighting that in remote areas like Anjaw, poor transport infrastructure often leads to high post-harvest losses. He stressed that small-scale food processing can be a game changer for rural communities, offering both income and self-reliance.

KVK provided all raw materials (bananas, cooking oil, spices), attractive labels, and high-quality food-grade packaging to the participants. Under the guidance of Mrs. Pooja Singnale, Food and Nutrition Specialist, the women learned the step-by-step scientific process of making banana chips — from cleaning, peeling, slicing, and seasoning, to drying, frying, and hygienic packaging.

By the end of the training, the SHG had produced 34 kilograms of crispy banana chips, carefully packed to ensure freshness and extended shelf life. They also received hands-on training in maintaining hygiene, ensuring food safety, and using proper packaging for retail sales.

To further support the group’s business journey, KVK facilitated the FSSAI licensing process, enabling legal sale of their products in the market. The Nenu Women SHG plans to launch their chips at upcoming community events, with KVK continuing to provide technical, marketing, and business management support.

This initiative is expected to reduce food wastage, create steady income streams, and empower tribal women to take charge of micro-enterprises — a significant step toward rural economic resilience in Anjaw district.