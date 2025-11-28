Arunachal

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Distributes Veg Saplings to Farmers

KVK Anjaw distributed vegetable saplings and seeds to farmers and farm women as part of its effort to promote nutritional security and sustainable farming.

ANJAW-  The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anjaw organized a vegetable sapling distribution programme aimed at promoting nutritional security and sustainable farming practices among local farmers and farm women. The event brought together 25 participants from different villages of the district.  A total of 3000 saplings were distributed.

The vegetable seedlings, developed and scientifically nurtured in the KVK farm, included healthy saplings of cabbage, cauliflower and tomato. Seeds of carrot, cucumber and garden pea were also distributed to encourage diversified cultivation.

Addressing the participants, Mrs. Pooja Singnale, Subject Matter Specialist (Home Science), underlined the importance of establishing nutri-gardens at the household level. She highlighted the nutritional value of seasonal leafy vegetables and encouraged the farmers to incorporate more home-grown produce into their daily diet.

Mr. Satveer Yadav, Subject Matter Specialist (Horticulture), provided guidance on scientific nursery management and explained best practices for cultivating vegetables and fruit crops suited to Anjaw’s climatic conditions.

Dr. Debasis Sasmal, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Anjaw, appreciated the active participation of the farmers and encouraged them to adopt kitchen gardening as part of their regular livelihood activities. He urged them to develop integrated farming models to enhance sustainability and improve household income.

Dr. Sasmal also emphasized the importance of composting using kitchen degradable waste and household organic waste. Such practices, he said, not only improve soil health but also maintain environmental cleanliness and align with the broader objectives of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

