Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Distributes 1000 Fruit Saplings to Farmers

ANJAW- The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw organised a Training-cum-Input Distribution Programme on Plum and Pomegranate Saplings under the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) Project across several villages of the district from February 10 to 12, 2026.

The programme was conducted in the villages of Nenuliang, Supliang, Kudong, Khupaliang, Tafraliang and Hioliang, where a total of 25 farmers, rural youth, public leaders and members of self-help groups participated.

As part of the initiative, 1,000 fruit saplings of plum and pomegranate were distributed among farmers from the participating villages. The programme aimed to encourage horticulture-based livelihoods and promote scientific cultivation practices among local farmers.

During the training session, Satveer Yadav spoke about the importance of adopting scientific techniques in fruit cultivation. He discussed key practices such as site selection, pit digging, sapling plantation, irrigation, training and pruning, harvesting, and disease and insect–pest management. Yadav emphasised the need to raise awareness among farmers and rural youth about the potential of fruit crops to improve income and livelihood opportunities.

Dr. S. Peter Singh, Subject Matter Specialist (Social Science), highlighted the importance of scientific plantation methods for plum and pomegranate crops. He also spoke about the relevance of natural farming practices and nursery management in ensuring sustainable horticultural development.

Meanwhile, Khoisnam Naveen, SMS (Agronomy), delivered a lecture on integrated nutrient management and organic farming practices, explaining how balanced soil nutrition and sustainable farming techniques can enhance crop productivity.

Pooja Singnale, SMS (Home Science), addressed the participants on fruit processing and value addition, highlighting how horticultural produce can be processed into various products to increase farmers’ income and reduce post-harvest losses.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Debasis Sasmal, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Anjaw, observed that the climatic conditions of Anjaw district are well suited for plum and pomegranate cultivation. He encouraged farmers to adopt scientific cultivation practices to improve both production and productivity and to explore horticulture as a sustainable livelihood option.

Officials stated that such programmes under the Tribal Sub-Plan are intended to strengthen the economic prospects of tribal farmers by introducing suitable fruit crops and promoting modern agricultural practices in remote areas.