Arunachal

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Conducts Field Demonstration on Arka Citrus Special to Combat Citrus Decline in Mandarin Orchards

The activity covered a total area of 5 hectares.

Last Updated: 02/08/2025
1 minute read
ANJAW-    In a significant effort to address the growing problem of citrus decline in mandarin orchards, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw organized a week-long field demonstration and spray of Arka Citrus Special (Micronutrient formulation) from 28th July to 2nd August 2025 at Supliang, Kundong, and Chipru villages.

The demonstration aimed to promote effective nutritional management as a solution to citrus decline, which has severely impacted mandarin production in the region. The activity covered a total area of 5 hectares.

Mr. Satveer Yadav, Subject Matter Specialist (Horticulture), led the demonstration and engaged with local farmers, educating them about the application techniques and benefits of Arka Citrus Special.

Application Method Shared with Farmers:

Mix 75g of Arka Citrus Special + one shampoo sachet + juice of 2 lemons in 15 liters of water. Spray the mixture before flowering and continue monthly till harvest (four sprays total). For optimal results, spraying should be done during morning or evening hours to avoid direct sunlight.

Benefits of Arka Citrus Special Include:

  • Rapid correction of micronutrient deficiencies
  • Reduced dependency on other fertilizers
  • Early crop maturity
  • Controlled flower and fruit drop
  • Increased fruit size, juice content, and overall quality

The demonstration received positive feedback from participating farmers, many of whom expressed optimism about improved crop yield and fruit quality through scientific nutritional management.

