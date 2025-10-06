Arunachal: KVK and CHF Participate in National Conclave on Natural Fibres

Arunachal

PASIGHAT-  The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) East Siang and the College of Horticulture and Forestry, under the Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, are participating in the National Conclave on “Weaving India Together: Natural Fibres, Innovation and Livelihoods from the North East and Beyond”, being held from 6th to 8th October 2025 at the NASC Complex, New Delhi.

The three-day event, organized by the College of Community Science, Tura, Meghalaya (CAU, Imphal), in collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, the Development Research Institute (DRI), New Delhi, and the Government of Meghalaya, aims to promote innovation and sustainability in India’s natural fibre sector.

The conclave was inaugurated on October 6, 2025, with Kiran Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India, gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his inaugural address, Rijiju emphasized the importance of maintaining originality while embracing innovation, underscoring that India’s identity and strength lie in its traditional heritage, which must be harmoniously integrated with modern technological progress.

The conclave brings together artisans, innovators, researchers, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from across India to deliberate on the transformative potential of natural fibres such as jute, silk, bamboo, and eri. Discussions are centered on sustainable livelihoods, eco-friendly production, and value addition to traditional fibre-based crafts, especially in the North Eastern region.

From East Siang District, artisans Mrs Oman Siram (Rani Village) and Mrs. Baby Bori (Oyan Village) are representing local craftsmanship at the conclave. Both artisans were felicitated during the inaugural session for their exceptional contributions to the promotion and preservation of indigenous fibre traditions.

The participation of KVK East Siang and the College of Horticulture and Forestry reflects CAU’s commitment to inclusive education, rural development, and sustainable utilization of local resources. Through platforms like this conclave, the university continues to bridge traditional wisdom with modern innovation, fostering economic resilience and cultural preservation in the region.

