Arunachal: Kurung Kumey’s “Kachhra Mela 2025” Concludes with Inter-School Fest; Girls’ Residential School, Ampongney Crowned Cleanest School

KOLORIANG- The month-long Kachhra Mela 2025, an innovative cleanliness campaign launched by the Kurung Kumey District Administration under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu, concluded today with a grand inter-school fest in Koloriang, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

The campaign, running from September 2 to October 2, 2025, engaged more than 800 students from 10 schools, who participated in creative and community-driven activities around the theme of cleanliness.

As part of the initiative, students were encouraged to collect at least one piece of garbage daily for 30 days, a practice aimed at instilling discipline, civic responsibility, and awareness of hygiene.

At the culmination event, Girls’ Residential School, Ampongney, was honored as the Best and Cleanest School under Kachhra Mela 2025. In addition, Chera Talo District Hospital, Koloriang, was recognized as the cleanest office, expanding the campaign’s impact beyond schools into public institutions.

The finale, held on Gandhi Jayanti, featured cultural performances, skits, songs, and exhibitions by students, all reflecting themes of cleanliness, health, and environmental responsibility. Awards and felicitations were distributed, making the celebration both festive and impactful.

The campaign also incorporated Baal Sabhas and Mahila Sabhas under the People’s Plan Launch Campaign, ensuring grassroots participation and spreading the message of hygiene among children, women, and community stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, DC Cheechung Chukhu lauded the overwhelming participation:

“Kachhra Mela 2025 has shown that cleanliness is not just an activity but a responsibility. By engaging schools and communities together, we have turned Swachhata into a celebration.”

The success of Kachhra Mela 2025 has reaffirmed Kurung Kumey’s strong commitment to the national vision of Swachhata Hi Seva, setting an inspiring example of how community-driven initiatives can make cleanliness a way of life.